Christmas-loving bunny enchants in viral new Instagram video!

Wigan, UK - An adorable little bunny rabbit from England is delighted when the Christmas decorations are brought out, and the Internet is completely enchanted by the animal 's reaction!

A rabbit from England is delighted when the Christmas decorations are brought out, and the Internet is completely enchanted! © Screenshot/Instagram/themarklandhome

Gemma Markland is the proud owner of Stormi, a fluffy gray bunny who clearly loves all things involved in celebrating Christmas.

In a video shared by her loving owner on Instagram, the influencer explains that her cute furry friend becomes obsessed as soon as the festive season begins.

The little critter can be seen jumping around happily when she realizes that it's time.

In the 45-second clip, the curious bunny can be seen sniffing the decorations and lounging around in her family's box of ornamental baubles.

When the Christmas tree is finally set up and decorated, the long-eared rabbit admires the twinkling lights by standing up on its hind legs in evident wonder.

"My little Christmas bunny," reads the post's caption.

A follow-up video on the newly viral pet explains that the 18-month-old litter-trained bunny lives in the family home full-time and is BFFS with the family dog, a Boxer!