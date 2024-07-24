Cocaine shark: Researchers detect high drug levels in sharpnose sharks off Brazilian coast!

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Brazilian sharpnose sharks pulled from waters off the coast of Rio de Janeiro tested positive for cocaine, with high drug concentrations found in the animals' muscles and livers!

Marine biologists from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation discovered high concentrations of cocaine in 13 sharpnose sharks off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. © collage: 123rf/ surz & 123rf/kengssr1980 & 123rf/ duskbabe

Marine biologists from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation were shocked to discover cocaine in 13 sharpnose sharks.

The study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment marks the first time sharks have tested positive for cocaine.

The predators had concentrations 100 times higher than in other aquatic animals tested to date. What's more, all the female sharks in the study were pregnant. It's unknown what effects cocaine exposure will have on the fetuses.

Previous research shows that drugs have similar effects on humans and animals, as the BBC reported, though more investigation is needed to determine exactly how narcotics affect behavior.