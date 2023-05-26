Connecticut woman loses limb in shark attack during post-graduation vacation

Turks and Caicos Islands - A 22-year-old woman from Connecticut lost a leg after a shark that left her in critical condition.

A Connecticut woman loses her leg in a shark attack in Turks and Caicos. © 123f/divepics

As CNN reported, the woman was snorkeling off the coast of one of the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday afternoon when the shark struck.

A local resort employee called the police to report that the woman "had her leg bitten off by a shark," according to a statement from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force, which was initially posted to Instagram and then deleted for unclear reasons.

The woman, who has not been identified, was on vacation after recently graduating from Yale, per CBS News.

She was pulled from the water and rushed to Cheshire Hall Medical Center, where she was said to be in serious condition.