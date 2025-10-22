14-year-old dog enchants the internet with her adorably derpy smile: "the most wholesome"
Tampa, Florida - Elderly dog Bella has been delighting the internet with her sweet little grin, but the 14-year-old pup's smile isn't trained or photoshopped!
Bella generated a lot of buzz on Reddit recently when users saw photos of the cute dog on the "r/MadeMeSmile" page.
A photo carousel of Bella was shared, captioned, "This dog has the most wholesome smile."
After that, views went through the roof, and now users on Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram are raving about the bright little sausage.
It didn't take long for users to identify the dog in question – it's none other than Instagram pupfluencer Bella the Dachshund!
At first, many fans speculated as to why the old dog had such a striking appearance.
Was it artificial intelligence, or a silly face she could do on command? Her owner quickly revealed the secret.
Since her birth, Bella the Dachshund has been missing some of her teeth, which will never grow back.
Due to the lack of stability in the mouth, the right side of her lip curves upwards, giving her that extraordinary smile.
Reddit users cannot handle this dog's precious smile
Aside from the "is this secretly artificial intelligence" discussion in the Reddit post's comments section, the rest of the users spent their time marveling at how darned cute Bella is.
"I need to kiss the baby," insisted one commenter.
Another said, "OH MY I MIGHT ACTUALLY EXPLODE FROM CUTENESS I MIGHT CRY."
Others suggest that Bella was a veritable "Pixar doggo" and said that she looks "like a cartoon character."
Others took a more joking approach to things.
"Permanent just ate a bee smile," laughed one user, while another said, "I would go to war for this dog."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@buddy_bella_birdie