Dogs pull off the sweetest viral stunt at Philadelphia's famous Rocky Steps: "I would've cried on the spot"

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Dogs Emma and Ellie recently took a trip to Philadelphia with their owner Kevin Bubolz, and it didn't take them long to amaze the locals – plus rake in millions of views on TikTok!

Even seasoned sailors are amazed at the cute dogs! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

The viral video shows the Golden Retriever sisters visiting the so-called Rocky Steps, or the legendary steps where actor Sylvester Stallone trains in his iconic film Rocky (1976).

For years, there has been a statue of the fictional boxer Rocky there to celebrate the history of the location.

Naturally, it's an ideal photo opportunity for Emma and Ellie!

As soon as their owner points his camera at the dogs, it happens: Emma stands up on her hind legs and leans on Ellie's shoulder.

The reaction is immediate: several sailors standing nearby drop their jaws in surprise

Whole clusters of people form – some fascinated, some amused, and many immediately pull out their cell phones to capture the adorable moment.

The pups sure do know how to wrap their audience around their paws!

"Yes this is the proper response when a doggy does ANYTHING," insisted one commenter as another wrote, "I'm so convinced there's a possibility that dogs could unite countries."