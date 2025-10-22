Dog owner isn't sure how to tell petsitter that her pup's favorite toy is a cinder block: "emotional support brick"

Greensboro, North Carolina - Dogs normally love to play with chew toys, balls, plushies, or Frisbees, but this pup's favorite toy is something of a head-scratcher...

Dogs normally love to play with chew toys, balls, plushies, or Frisbees, but this pup's favorite toy is something of a head-scratcher... © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emilyyheide

Finn the dog cannot get enough of rocks, bricks, and slabs.

Indeed, Emily Heide's dog never lets his beloved concrete brick out of sight and happily rolls the hollow cinder block around with him.

His owner is somewhat perplexed by the hobby, but she tries to be encouraging of her pet's more niche interests.

But there's just one problem – what happens when other people are called to take care of the dog?

"How do I explain to a dog sitter that he begs to do this everyday and no other activity/toy will suffice," writes Emily in the onscreen text of a now-viral TikTok video.

In it, the black dog can be seen playing happily with his gray cement block pal.

In the comments section of the video, which has been seen millions of times, viewers are full of humorous speculation about Finn's concrete fixation.

"As a vet I don’t recommend you letting him do this. He can start collecting them to build his own house and leave u," joked a commenter as a second said, "He’s so happy with brick."

"He needs his emotional support brick time," joked one user.

"You’re laughing now but wait til he wins American ninja warrior," added another.