16-year-old golden retriever proves he's still got it with viral skills!

JD, a 16-year-old golden retriever, has taken the internet by storm! In a viral video, the aged four-legged friend shows that he is far from being a lazy old dog .

JD the dog proved he's still got it in a viral clip! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@weratedogs

In the cute clip, which was shared on the Instagram page @weratedogs, JD performs a jump that could make even athletes jealous!

When the golden retriever sees a white stripe on the ground, he seems to perceive it as an obstacle.

JD then concentrates, gathers all of his strength, and finally leaps over it elegantly!

"This is JD. He was just checking to make sure he's still got it," the video's caption reads. "Pleased to report that he sure does."

The clip went viral, early over 180,000 likes from dog lovers on the app.

In the comments, viewers gushed over JD's clear athleticism, despite his advanced age!

"Ready for the Olympics," one user wrote, while another joked, "Sticks the landing!!"

"Still got it? More like never lost it!" one viewer said.