70-pound puppy adorably refuses to be anything but a lapdog!

Charleston, South Carolina - Belle Fortson's 5-month-old mixed-breed puppy Marlow is already 70 pounds, but the huge dog still thinks he's teeny tiny!

Fortson has already had several dogs that were also very affectionate, but Marlow is completely different.

"I've had clingy dogs in the past, but Marlow is on a different level," his owner told Newsweek.

"He wants to be touching you at all times, and will sit and bark at you until you hug him or let him in your lap."

Marlow, who was the result of an unplanned litter, is a cross between two of the largest dog breeds of all – a Bernese mountain dog and a St. Bernard!

Per the American Kennel Club, St. Bernards can grow up to 30 inches and weigh 180 pounds while Bernese mountain dogs can be 27.5 inches tall and 115 pounds.

"I can't pick him up anymore on my own. But he does still want to sit in my lap all day. So you know, it's just really fun," Fortson said.

"Personally, I love it! He is the sweetest, and after a long day it's so nice to curl up on the couch with him."