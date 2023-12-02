Brutal dog attack robs Iowa mom of her legs and face
Fort Dodge, Iowa - Tragedy struck when Brittany Skoland left her house in Fort Dodge, Iowa on November 24 and was brutally attacked by three dogs.
Skoland's neighbor heard the mother screaming for help and called the police.
An officer who arrived at the scene tried to scare the vicious pit bulls away, but the animals "wouldn't stop," according to a statement by the Fort Dodge Police Department.
The cops had only one option left – shooting the attacking hounds.
Skoland, meanwhile, was taken to a nearby hospital. Her injuries proved so severe that she had to be transferred to a specialized clinic in Des Moines, where both her legs up to the knee, as well as part of a hand, were amputated.
She will also need facial reconstruction surgery.
Neighbor: "She was lying on the ground, the dogs attacked her"
A GoFundMe page set up by Skoland's family is hoping to raise funds to help make her home wheelchair accessible.
"Those who know Brittany, know she loves to be outside, doing yard work, helping her Mom decorate for the Holidays. She also enjoys playing outside with her younger children," Skoland's aunt wrote.
Some shocked neighbors told KCCI that the pit bulls were usually obedient to their owner. Others claimed to have had problems with the dogs in the past.
The police are investigating, but have not yet filed any charges.
Cover photo: Bildmontage: 123rf.com/naito8, Screenshot gofundme.com