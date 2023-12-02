Brutal dog attack robs Iowa mom of her legs and face

Fort Dodge, Iowa - Tragedy struck when Brittany Skoland left her house in Fort Dodge, Iowa on November 24 and was brutally attacked by three dogs .

Brittany Skoland (l.) was mauled by three pit bulls, losing both legs and parts of her hand in the attack. © Screenshot gofundme.com

Skoland's neighbor heard the mother screaming for help and called the police.

An officer who arrived at the scene tried to scare the vicious pit bulls away, but the animals "wouldn't stop," according to a statement by the Fort Dodge Police Department.

The cops had only one option left – shooting the attacking hounds.

Skoland, meanwhile, was taken to a nearby hospital. Her injuries proved so severe that she had to be transferred to a specialized clinic in Des Moines, where both her legs up to the knee, as well as part of a hand, were amputated.

She will also need facial reconstruction surgery.