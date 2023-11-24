Stache the Sealyham terrier wins the 2023 National Dog Show!
Oaks, Pennsylvania- A Sealyham terrier named Stache beat out the competition to become the Best in Show at the 2023 National Dog Show!
The winner of this year's competition barely comes up to the judge's knees, but he's the big winner of the annual dog show hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day.
Aside from being objectively outstanding, this cream-colored doggo has quite a name. Stache was registered as GCHP Goodspice Efbe Money Stache.
This good boy lives in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania. Margery Good, his handler, gushed over his achievement, saying: "He just gave a wonderful performance."
She added, "He stretched his little short legs and hands and flew around this ring."
Stache adds another award to his big collection
Stache beat out six other dogs to claim the prestigious title of Best in Show.
Before his win at this year's National Dog Show, Stache was the number two ranked terrier and the number 12 ranked all-breed show dog in America.
We're talking about one decorated dog, who has won a total of 49 Best in Show prizes, as PEOPLE reported. He held off a German shepherd, a Great Dane, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, a Shih Tzu, and an Azawakh for the win Thursday.
In second place, otherwise known as Reserve Best in Show, went to a Dalmatian named Pumpkin.
Over 1850 dogs representing 1,999 breeds competed in this year's event, according to NBC, and over 20 million animal lovers tuned into the annual event.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Goodspice Kennels