Stache the Sealyham terrier wins the 2023 National Dog Show!

Oaks, Pennsylvania- A Sealyham terrier named Stache beat out the competition to become the Best in Show at the 2023 National Dog Show!

Stache the Sealyham Terrier was declared Best in Show at the 2023 National Dog Show. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Goodspice Kennels

The winner of this year's competition barely comes up to the judge's knees, but he's the big winner of the annual dog show hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day.

Aside from being objectively outstanding, this cream-colored doggo has quite a name. Stache was registered as GCHP Goodspice Efbe Money Stache.

This good boy lives in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania. Margery Good, his handler, gushed over his achievement, saying: "He just gave a wonderful performance."

She added, "He stretched his little short legs and hands and flew around this ring."