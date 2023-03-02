Abandoned dog gets ignored until one call changes everything!
Stafford County, Virginia - For months, an animal shelter desperately searched for a new owner for a dog named Sky without luck. Then, one social media post changed everything.
Sky was surrendered to the shelter by her original owner because she didn't get along with the other dogs in her home.
For unknown reasons, no one seemed to be interested in meeting the cute pup, let alone adopting her.
""It's not common for dogs to have absolutely zero inquiries," explained a spokesperson for the Stafford County Animal Shelter, where the mixed-breed dog waited sadly for months.
"We at least see a few people interested in the animals. Unfortunately, because of her breed – Pit bull mix – and her requirements – no other animals – we think this may have played a role in the fact she received no inquiries
Sky had been waiting for a new home since the pup was surrendered near the end of last year.
Social media posting provides happy ending
Then, the Stafford County Animal Shelter launched one last effort by making Sky's story accessible to those on the internet.
"Sky hasn’t received ONE inquiry since arriving to us [in] November last year. No one has sent an email. No one has called about her. No one asks to visit with her," the post read, which was shared on Facebook. there has to be someone out there who belongs to Sky."
"She is a wonderful companion," the shelter gushed. "She does great with all people and loves going for walks with our volunteers. We are confident she will make someone very happy, she just needs a chance!"
Their plea seemed to have had quite the impact as suddenly, the shelter was flooded with requests!
Animal shelter finally finds Sky her fur-ever home
"We had over 200 inquiries after the post was made, and three different news channels reach out to us," the shelter said. "It was very overwhelming but in the best way possible."
The shelter turned down numerous inquiries until they finally found a suitable family for Sky in late February. "She went to a family with children," they said.
New owner Donna LeeAnne Crowder explains that the mixed breed will be the only dog in the house and will be "very spoiled."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Stafford County Animal Shelter