Abandoned dog gets ignored until one call changes everything!

Stafford County, Virginia - For months, an animal shelter desperately searched for a new owner for a dog named Sky without luck. Then, one social media post changed everything.

A dog named Sky waited for months for a new home. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Stafford County Animal Shelter

Sky was surrendered to the shelter by her original owner because she didn't get along with the other dogs in her home.

For unknown reasons, no one seemed to be interested in meeting the cute pup, let alone adopting her.



""It's not common for dogs to have absolutely zero inquiries," explained a spokesperson for the Stafford County Animal Shelter, where the mixed-breed dog waited sadly for months.

"We at least see a few people interested in the animals. Unfortunately, because of her breed – Pit bull mix – and her requirements – no other animals – we think this may have played a role in the fact she received no inquiries

Sky had been waiting for a new home since the pup was surrendered near the end of last year.