Abandoned dog hits the jackpot with police officer after being rescued!

Gaylord, Michigan - Police officer Kayla Moore was only going to bring this adorable dog to a local animal shelter until the pair struck up an unexpected bond!

Rosie first made herself comfortable in the back seat of police officer Kayla Moore's car. © Twitter/mspnorthernmi

According to the department's Twitter, "something special happened" recently when Moore picked up the trusting canine after receiving a report of an abandoned dog.

The two turned out to be "a perfect match," so the officer quickly put it out of her mind to let little Rosie out of her hands again.

When the pair arrived at the Antrim County Animal Shelter, Moore had no choice but to give the sweet black dog a new home with her.

In just a short time, the life of the abandoned four-legged friend changed dramatically.

Local authorities said that there are "numerous" pups that have been abandoned in the area who are now up for adoption.

The law enforcement department encouraged their followers to help out as well by adopting one of the abandoned dogs if they're able to.