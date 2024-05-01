Abandoned dog unrecognizable after rescuers refuse to give up!

Rajasthan, India - A poor dog was found on the street, covered in mange. She looked like she'd lost hope, but the rescuers who found her didn't want to give up.

Lady the dog was in very bad shape when she was first rescued. © Screenshot/YouTube/Animal Aid Unlimited, India

Rescuers from Animal Aid Unlimited named the sweet dog Lady.

"She hardly looked up when our rescuers approached her. She had no will to fight for her life. She had completely given up, and pain had won," the rescue organization wrote under a video of the pup's rescue.

The aid workers carried Lady to a car and drove her to their vets where she received medicine to kill the parasitic mange. They also applied lotion to soothe her skin.

Little Lady slowly started to change over the coming weeks. In the words of her rescuers, "A little light is beginning to shine from Lady's soft eyes!"