Abandoned dog unrecognizable after rescuers refuse to give up!
Rajasthan, India - A poor dog was found on the street, covered in mange. She looked like she'd lost hope, but the rescuers who found her didn't want to give up.
Rescuers from Animal Aid Unlimited named the sweet dog Lady.
"She hardly looked up when our rescuers approached her. She had no will to fight for her life. She had completely given up, and pain had won," the rescue organization wrote under a video of the pup's rescue.
The aid workers carried Lady to a car and drove her to their vets where she received medicine to kill the parasitic mange. They also applied lotion to soothe her skin.
Little Lady slowly started to change over the coming weeks. In the words of her rescuers, "A little light is beginning to shine from Lady's soft eyes!"
Lady the dog makes shocking recovery transformation!
Although Lady still looked very miserable over the next few days, she slowly blossomed.
After a while, her hair began to grow back in patches.
Good food and more medicated baths from Animal Aid Unlimited literally helped the doggo get back on her feet.
A few weeks later, things looked completely different for the animal!
"Oh Lady! You're beautiful!" Animal Aid Unlimited wrote in the video.
"And almosty constantly... Lady smiles!"
By the end of the video, Lady has regained most of her fur and looks to be well-nourished. The many cuddles from her carers did the rest!
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Animal Aid Unlimited, India