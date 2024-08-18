Abandoned dog wanders her way into new owner's yard – and her heart!
A sweet little dog who was apparently abandoned by her owners wandered into this TikToker's yard – and her heart! Chloe the dog found her new forever family all by herself.
On TikTok, user Miranda Ponce shared a video from her surveillance camera showing the moment that an English Bulldog appeared in Ponce's front yard.
When the dog – whom she named Chloe – showed up at the 22-year-old's house a year ago, she didn't know the pup's sad story.
The rescuer was, however, sure that she came "from a bad place due to her cuts and scabs," she told Newsweek in an interview.
Ponce took the dog in and bathed her, noticing how anxious Chloe was acting.
She wouldn't let herself be picked up and flinched when she moved.
A visit to the vet brought clarity on Chloe the dog's situation
This was not the first time Ponce had taken in a stray dog, so she brought Chloe to a vet in the hope of finding her owner. But the vet confirmed her bad hunch – the 5-year-old bulldog was repeatedly used for breeding.
According to Ponce, the vet "saw a lot of scar tissue during her surgery to get fixed, and they said she's had poor C-sections by backyard vets. She was probably thrown away because she couldn't breed anymore."
Fortunately, Chloe found a new home with Ponce!
"Chloe is the clingiest, most loving, gentle soul," her new owner gushed. "She's the first rescue I've kept, and I can see the appreciation she has compared to my other pets who only know the spoiled life."
