Abandoned dog wanders her way into new owner's yard – and her heart!

A sweet little dog who was apparently abandoned by her owners wandered into this TikToker's yard – and her heart! Chloe the dog found her new forever family all by herself.

The Bulldog was walking along the street when Miranda Ponce took the poor pooch in. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@miranda.nicole1

On TikTok, user Miranda Ponce shared a video from her surveillance camera showing the moment that an English Bulldog appeared in Ponce's front yard.

When the dog – whom she named Chloe – showed up at the 22-year-old's house a year ago, she didn't know the pup's sad story.

The rescuer was, however, sure that she came "from a bad place due to her cuts and scabs," she told Newsweek in an interview.

Ponce took the dog in and bathed her, noticing how anxious Chloe was acting.

She wouldn't let herself be picked up and flinched when she moved.