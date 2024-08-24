Abandoned pooch and newborn puppies spur on daring rescue operation from dog skeptic!

Rio Grande Valley, Texas - Stephanie Garcia wasn't a big fan of dogs until she met one special pooch and her puppies.

Honey the Golden Retriever dog hid with her puppies under Stephanie Garcia's house. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@..auntsteph

A viral video shows how Garcia discovered that someone had abandoned a new Golden Retriever mom, who was hiding under the Texan's house with her puppies.



The cute puppies crawled around their mother, who looked helplessly into Garcia's eyes, and something quickly clicked for the homeowner.

"I have never [been] able to understand the affection a human can have for a dog. It never made any sense to me," she told Newsweek.

"And the day Honey and her pups came into my life I instantly fell in love. I was so overcome with emotions and fell in love."

But how far would Garcia go to help the poor animals? Together with her daughter, she took an unusual path in rescuing the dogs.