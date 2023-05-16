Abandoned puppies in Ukraine embark on rescue mission of a lifetime

Odessa, Ukraine - An animal rescue group in Ukraine stumbled upon abandoned puppies , and things took an interesting turn.

Nine puppies had been abandoned, but by the time animal rescuers returned, several canines were missing. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel

The animal rescuers at Love Furry Friends shared cell phone clip showing nine abandoned puppies. The dogs were stuck in a dirty area, appearing to have found refuge in an unused sewage pipe.

Olena of Love Furry Friends and her team didn't have time to help the animals right away. But when they arrived on the scene a few days later, things looked quite different, as seven puppies were already gone.

Text on the video indicates that various local residents who were helping the four-legged friends had gradually taken in the males, leaving behind only two females that no one wanted.

In the clip, Olena is seen quickly making contact with the first female, but the second female was visibly afraid.

