Abandoned puppies in Ukraine embark on rescue mission of a lifetime
Odessa, Ukraine - An animal rescue group in Ukraine stumbled upon abandoned puppies, and things took an interesting turn.
The animal rescuers at Love Furry Friends shared cell phone clip showing nine abandoned puppies. The dogs were stuck in a dirty area, appearing to have found refuge in an unused sewage pipe.
Olena of Love Furry Friends and her team didn't have time to help the animals right away. But when they arrived on the scene a few days later, things looked quite different, as seven puppies were already gone.
Text on the video indicates that various local residents who were helping the four-legged friends had gradually taken in the males, leaving behind only two females that no one wanted.
In the clip, Olena is seen quickly making contact with the first female, but the second female was visibly afraid.
Abandoned puppies rescued in touching YouTube video
But with a little coaxing, the shy dog eventually ventures forward, allowing Olena to hold her in her arms. Once the puppies were all loaded into the car, they went straight to the vet.
The dogs first had to have a lot of ticks and fleas removed before they were vaccinated and fitted with microchips.
Finally, the female doggos were allowed to return to Love Furry Friends for an overdue bath and a hefty feeding!
After this, it seemed none of the animals were afraid anymore. Actually, it was quite the opposite, as the sweet pups were seen enjoying pets and cuddles.
If you would like to support Love Furry Friends and the work they do in Ukraine, you can do so here.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel