Abandoned two-legged Dachshund puppy gets second chance at life – and what a glow-up!

Louisiana - Because she was born with missing front legs, a Dachshund named Blessit was brought to the shelter by her owners, who thought she "wouldn't make it." If only they knew how happy the dog seems today!

A post spotlighting the touching story of the little survivor is currently going viral on TikTok.

The tale began in 2021, when Abigail Thomas (@abigail_thomas_) came across the tiny puppy at an animal shelter.

Pictures show that the dog could fit into the woman's hand.

And the fact that she had no front legs didn't bother the 23-year-old at all!

"Everything deserves a chance," reads the post's caption.

"I understand some people not wanting to take on the responsibility of a disabled animal, but I so am happy they surrendered her and did not euthanize her automatically," Abigail told Newsweek.

The young woman raised the dog with a lot of care and attention, feeding her regularly with a bottle. All the effort was worth it, because Blessit is now confident and happier than ever despite her disability. See for yourself below!