Abandoned two-legged Dachshund puppy gets second chance at life – and what a glow-up!

Because she was born with missing front legs, a Dachshund puppy was brought to the shelter by her owners. If only they knew how happy the dog seems today!

By Karolin Wiltgrupp, Steffi Feldman

Louisiana - Because she was born with missing front legs, a Dachshund named Blessit was brought to the shelter by her owners, who thought she "wouldn't make it." If only they knew how happy the dog seems today!

Because she was born with missing front legs, a Dachshund named Blessit was brought to the shelter by her owners, who thought she "wouldn't make it."
Because she was born with missing front legs, a Dachshund named Blessit was brought to the shelter by her owners, who thought she "wouldn't make it."  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@abigail_thomas_

A post spotlighting the touching story of the little survivor is currently going viral on TikTok.

The tale began in 2021, when Abigail Thomas (@abigail_thomas_) came across the tiny puppy at an animal shelter.

Pictures show that the dog could fit into the woman's hand.

Dog owner is shocked to see how her Golden Retriever handles 12-hour plane journey!
Dogs Dog owner is shocked to see how her Golden Retriever handles 12-hour plane journey!
Feisty puppy dog declares war on the washing machine after it "steals" all of his toys!
Dogs Feisty puppy dog declares war on the washing machine after it "steals" all of his toys!

And the fact that she had no front legs didn't bother the 23-year-old at all!

"Everything deserves a chance," reads the post's caption.

"I understand some people not wanting to take on the responsibility of a disabled animal, but I so am happy they surrendered her and did not euthanize her automatically," Abigail told Newsweek.

The young woman raised the dog with a lot of care and attention, feeding her regularly with a bottle. All the effort was worth it, because Blessit is now confident and happier than ever despite her disability. See for yourself below!

The fact that the dog had no front legs didn't bother the 23-year-old at all!
The fact that the dog had no front legs didn't bother the 23-year-old at all!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@abigail_thomas_

Blessit the dog keeps overcoming the odds!

Sometimes the dog uses her wheelchair, but usually she prefers to move around without it.
Sometimes the dog uses her wheelchair, but usually she prefers to move around without it.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@abigail_thomas_

Abigail got her a special wheelchair, though the dog mom admitted on TikTok that her pet didn't end up enjoying using it after all and prefers to get around without it.

Blessit can now confidently do without her aid, as she is able to hop around on her hind legs.

"She's always been the best girl, and she has no idea that she's different," the owner suspects.

Couple adopts adorable kitten – and quickly realizes something is wrong
Cats Couple adopts adorable kitten – and quickly realizes something is wrong
Mom films cute moment between cat and baby – but she's horrified when she notices this gross detail!
Cats Mom films cute moment between cat and baby – but she's horrified when she notices this gross detail!

The dog is not alone either, as Abigail has other animals on her farm in Louisiana, with whom Blessit gets on very well.

The story of this special furry friend has touched so many.

"She's absolutely perfect thank you for saving her," writes one thankful commenter, as another said, "Immediately sobbing when I saw the first set of wheels. I know this baby knows LOVE."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@abigail_thomas_

More on Dogs: