Abandoned two-legged Dachshund puppy gets second chance at life – and what a glow-up!
Louisiana - Because she was born with missing front legs, a Dachshund named Blessit was brought to the shelter by her owners, who thought she "wouldn't make it." If only they knew how happy the dog seems today!
A post spotlighting the touching story of the little survivor is currently going viral on TikTok.
The tale began in 2021, when Abigail Thomas (@abigail_thomas_) came across the tiny puppy at an animal shelter.
Pictures show that the dog could fit into the woman's hand.
And the fact that she had no front legs didn't bother the 23-year-old at all!
"Everything deserves a chance," reads the post's caption.
"I understand some people not wanting to take on the responsibility of a disabled animal, but I so am happy they surrendered her and did not euthanize her automatically," Abigail told Newsweek.
The young woman raised the dog with a lot of care and attention, feeding her regularly with a bottle. All the effort was worth it, because Blessit is now confident and happier than ever despite her disability. See for yourself below!
Blessit the dog keeps overcoming the odds!
Abigail got her a special wheelchair, though the dog mom admitted on TikTok that her pet didn't end up enjoying using it after all and prefers to get around without it.
Blessit can now confidently do without her aid, as she is able to hop around on her hind legs.
"She's always been the best girl, and she has no idea that she's different," the owner suspects.
The dog is not alone either, as Abigail has other animals on her farm in Louisiana, with whom Blessit gets on very well.
The story of this special furry friend has touched so many.
"She's absolutely perfect thank you for saving her," writes one thankful commenter, as another said, "Immediately sobbing when I saw the first set of wheels. I know this baby knows LOVE."
