Adorable Dachshund and Chihuahua mix wows TikTok with his unique ears!

Richmond, Virginia - What do you get when you mix a Dachshund and Chihuahua? An adorable small dog with big ears and an even bigger personality that TikTok can't get enough of!

A dog that's a Dachshund and Chihuahua mix wows TikTok with his huge, unique ears! © Collage: 123RF/alenka2194/123RF/anmalkov

This dog's ears don't hang low, and he probably wouldn't like it if you tried to tie them in a bow!

A Dachshund and Chihuahua mix named Ollie has taken TikTok by storm with adorable ears that stand up to the side.

His distinct ears even make this black and gray speckled dog look a bit like Dumbo!

The internet is absolutely obsessed with Ollie's unique look, and his TikTok page boasts over 183,000 followers!

Ollie's special look is a direct result of his unique parentage, as his owner, Cassandra, told Newsweek.

She adopted the now four-year-old dog from a shelter when he was just a puppy, and because of his wild appearance, she was curious to learn what he was mixed with.

After doing a DNA test, Cassandra learned this dog is ﻿half Dachshund and half Chihuahua - and 100% cute!