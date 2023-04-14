Adorable Dachshund and Chihuahua mix wows TikTok with his unique ears!
Richmond, Virginia - What do you get when you mix a Dachshund and Chihuahua? An adorable small dog with big ears and an even bigger personality that TikTok can't get enough of!
This dog's ears don't hang low, and he probably wouldn't like it if you tried to tie them in a bow!
A Dachshund and Chihuahua mix named Ollie has taken TikTok by storm with adorable ears that stand up to the side.
His distinct ears even make this black and gray speckled dog look a bit like Dumbo!
The internet is absolutely obsessed with Ollie's unique look, and his TikTok page boasts over 183,000 followers!
Ollie's special look is a direct result of his unique parentage, as his owner, Cassandra, told Newsweek.
She adopted the now four-year-old dog from a shelter when he was just a puppy, and because of his wild appearance, she was curious to learn what he was mixed with.
After doing a DNA test, Cassandra learned this dog is half Dachshund and half Chihuahua - and 100% cute!
Fans of this Dachshund and Chihuahua mix are obsessed with his ears!
Cassandra said people stop her all the time to ask what kind of dog Ollie is.
His ears get the most attention from strangers, as they're "the cutest mix of both breeds."
"They stand up like Chihuahua ears but are long like dachshund ears. His ears' 'wingspan' is 8 inches," she told the outlet.
"Some people are shocked when they find out his mix, and others say they should've guessed both breeds," Cassandra added."People also love learning there's a term for his mix."
A mix between a Dachshund and Chihuahua is aptly referred to as a "Chiweenie."
TikTokers are gushing over the unique mix, and Ollie's followers constantly rave about him in the comments.
Some even like to joke that he looks like a "overgrown mouse."
But it's not just his ears that are big! This little dog also has a playful personality that has won over the Internet with a daily dose of cuteness.
