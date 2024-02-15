Adorable dog scares her owner by showing off her spooky side!

Japan - Most of the time, a dog named Harami is just the cutest thing you've ever seen, but recently, this adorable animal scared her owner horribly.

Usually this dog is a ball of cute fluff, but in the middle of the night, even she can look creepy! © Screenshot/Instagram/harami_0226

"For me, she's my beloved child," Harami's owner recently told The Dodo about her dog, a chihuahua and Shih Tzu mix. She added, "Harami always sleeps in bed with Mom and Dad."

One evening, the family went to sleep as usual. Then, in the middle of the night, the woman got up to use the bathroom. She did her best not to disturb her dog and partner and slipped out of the room in the dark.

When she tiptoed back into the bedroom, she was greeted with a frightening scene: a white being was watching her from her bed!

On closer inspection, she realized that the fluffy ghost was Harami, and the dog was simply illuminated by the glow of her phone.

"At the time, my phone was on my pillow. When I went to the bathroom, she climbed on my pillow, and the phone lit up," Harami's human explained.