After adopting stray dog, family returns to shelter for emotional reason

By Steffi Feldman, Janina Rößler

Alabama - This family wanted to give a dog from an animal shelter a second chance, but they soon returned because they just couldn't get another four-legged friend out of their heads.

This family wanted to give a dog from an animal shelter a second chance, but they soon returned because they just couldn't get another four-legged friend out of their heads. The 2nd Chance animal shelter shared a heartwarming post on Facebook recently. In it, they reported that a lovely family had adopted a one-year-old dog named Carrie several weeks ago. But they didn't stay away for long, returning just two days later because of another pooch, six-year-old Timber. The family couldn't decide between the two little ones at first, so in the end, they decided to adopt them both!

Dogs Timber and Carrie get a second chance!

Timber the dog was adopted by the same family just two days after Carrie. "What do you do when you can't decide between 2 rescue dogs? You adopt one and come back in 2 days to get the other dog," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "Go enjoy your second chance in life Carrie and Timber. You so deserve it. See babies. Dreams do come true." Carrie was found as a stray last September when she was just six months old. Timber had to wait a little longer for his second chance, as he was abandoned near the shelter in the summer of 2023.