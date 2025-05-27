Aging dog is suffering, but then his owners try this bizarre fix!
Michigan - Tucker the dog's owners were awfully worried when the seven-year-old Golden Retriever stopped being able to use the stairs in his home. What would they do?
In a viral video, the pooch can be seen struggling on the stairs, and his owner has to help him.
The four-legged friend also appears lethargic, looks sadly at the camera, and is hunched over.
It is clear to his owners that their little friend is in a lot of pain.
But a visit to the animal ambulance reveals nothing.
Tucker is only prescribed painkillers, even though the vet cannot detect any physical impairment.
But his humans aren't going to give up so easily!
While onscreen text reveals that his worried owners had feared the worst when their pet started to take a bad turn, the video's caption begins with their eventual solution.
"Plot twist: I just needed to be folded like a lawn chair and now I'm thriving," it reads. Wait – what?
Viral TikTok video shows the dog's unusual medical solution
Apparently, the dog had just needed some chiropractic help!
"The look in Tucker's eyes told us he was in a lot of pain, and we felt helpless not knowing what was wrong," his owner, Courtney Budzyn, wrote in the video's caption.
"It was such a relief to see the light come back into his eyes after his chiropractic adjustment...the difference was immediate."
In the second half of the video, after his treatment at the chiropractor, the Golden Retriever does indeed appear much more energetic and much happier.
"We still don't know exactly what happened, but we think he may have jumped off the bed and landed wrong, possibly throwing his neck or back out and pinching a nerve," Courtney theorized.
"That would explain the sudden pain and stiffness."
Tucker is not yet completely out of the woods and will be resting for a while.
Nevertheless, his mama is delighted: "We're just so grateful he's doing better now. He has a few more adjustments scheduled to support his healing, and we're hopeful he'll be back to swimming soon!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tuckerbudzyn