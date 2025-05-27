Aging dog is suffering, but then his owners try this bizarre fix!

Michigan - Tucker the dog 's owners were awfully worried when the seven-year-old Golden Retriever stopped being able to use the stairs in his home. What would they do?

In a viral video, the pooch can be seen struggling on the stairs, and his owner has to help him.

The four-legged friend also appears lethargic, looks sadly at the camera, and is hunched over.

It is clear to his owners that their little friend is in a lot of pain.

But a visit to the animal ambulance reveals nothing.

Tucker is only prescribed painkillers, even though the vet cannot detect any physical impairment.

But his humans aren't going to give up so easily!

While onscreen text reveals that his worried owners had feared the worst when their pet started to take a bad turn, the video's caption begins with their eventual solution.

"Plot twist: I just needed to be folded like a lawn chair and now I'm thriving," it reads. Wait – what?