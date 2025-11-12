Airport reunion gone hilariously wrong! Dog can't find his dad – even though he's right in front of him
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Laura Santos wanted to film her dog Ritchie joyfully greeting his dad Vinny at the airport. After three months apart, she was expecting a joyful celebration. Here's what happened instead!
Nice idea, bad execution.
The video shows Vinnie kneeling on the floor at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The large dog approaches him rather sluggishly and then sniffs the man's neck pillow, clearly recognizing his dad's scent.
However, Ritchie doesn't notice his dad sitting right there.
Instead, he strolls past and over towards a cluster of other passengers, one of whom even pats him on the head.
Meanwhile, Vinny remains perplexed, shaking his head and looking at his dog, who still doesn't have a clue.
Finally, salvation: Ritchie the dog finally spots Vinny and immediately runs towards him with glee.
And so the happy reunion that his mom Laura Santos had wanted from the start finally happens. Aw!
Silly dog video goes viral on TikTok and Instagram
In an interview with Newsweek after this viral success, Laura joked that Ritchie was living "in slow motion" and that his brain wasn't working automatically.
"For the summer, me and Ritchie stayed in California so it’s not as hot, and then he gets to spend a lot of time with dad," the dog mom explained.
"We came back to Florida in September, and when I was on the way to the airport, Vinny had the idea to do the trend where you pass by the dog and see if they recognize you," she continued.
"It's a Great Pyrenees thing... processing takes 3-5 business days," joked the caption of another video from the dog's social media.
"He checked everyone out first and you were the last option," laughed one commenter as another said, "It’s a good thing he has a home because he would not make a good hunter lol."
