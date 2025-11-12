Airport reunion gone hilariously wrong! Dog can't find his dad – even though he's right in front of him

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Laura Santos wanted to film her dog Ritchie joyfully greeting his dad Vinny at the airport. After three months apart, she was expecting a joyful celebration. Here's what happened instead!

Laura wanted to film her dog greeting his dad at the airport. After three months apart, she expected a celebration of joy. Here's what happened instead! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ritchiethepyr

Nice idea, bad execution.

The video shows Vinnie kneeling on the floor at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The large dog approaches him rather sluggishly and then sniffs the man's neck pillow, clearly recognizing his dad's scent.

However, Ritchie doesn't notice his dad sitting right there.

Instead, he strolls past and over towards a cluster of other passengers, one of whom even pats him on the head.

Meanwhile, Vinny remains perplexed, shaking his head and looking at his dog, who still doesn't have a clue.

Finally, salvation: Ritchie the dog finally spots Vinny and immediately runs towards him with glee.

And so the happy reunion that his mom Laura Santos had wanted from the start finally happens. Aw!