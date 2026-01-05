Starving dog and puppies found abandoned in a garbage bag: "My heart can barely take it"

A truly heartbreaking case: a tiny family of dogs was found simply dumped on the side of the road in California, as though they were garbage.

By Svea Nieberg

The dog was lying in a garbage bag together with her babies.
As rescuer Suzette Hall announced on Instagram, a young man had noticed a strange noise coming from a ditch while out walking.

At first, he thought it was a cat meowing, so he immediately went towards a garbage bag that was lying on the ground and moving.

When he opened it, his heart broke.

Although there was no cat in it, there was a tiny Chihuahua, who was just skin and bones.

And as if that wasn't bad enough, there were five newborn puppies lying next to her.

"She had been thrown away in that alley – sealed inside a trash bag – with her babies," Hall wrote in her post. "Oh my goodness… my heart can barely take it."

The rescuer doesn't want to imagine what could have happened if the man hadn't noticed the bag and acted immediately.

He had fetched a cage from home and put the dog and her babies in it before contacting Hall, who set off as quickly as possible.

Chihuahua and her puppies must be nursed back to health

The Chihuahua and her puppies are safe for the time being.
Thankfully, the momma dog and her babies are now "safe."

As soon as Hall put water and food in front of the Chihuahua, the dog "devoured it."

"She's been fighting so hard for her babies."

Now, the rescuer has made it her mission to help the little family.

First, she'll go to the vet, and at some point, she'll also start looking for a foster family – but there is still a long way to go for these four-legged friends.

They all must be nursed back to health, with Hall adding that she is "praying" the Chihuahua can produce milk for her pups.

After that, the family will hopefully be able to overcome the heartbreak and find love in a forever home of their own!

