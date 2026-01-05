Starving dog and puppies found abandoned in a garbage bag: "My heart can barely take it"

California - A truly heartbreaking case: a tiny family of dogs was found simply dumped on the side of the road in California, like garbage.

The dog was lying in a garbage bag together with her babies. © Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29

As rescuer Suzette Hall announced on Instagram, a young man had noticed a strange noise coming from a ditch while out walking.

At first, he thought it was a cat meowing, so he immediately went towards a garbage bag that was lying on the ground and moving.

When he opened it, his heart broke.

Although there was no cat in it, there was a tiny Chihuahua, who was just skin and bones.

And as if that wasn't bad enough, there were five newborn puppies lying next to her.

"She had been thrown away in that alley – sealed inside a trash bag – with her babies," Hall wrote in her post. "Oh my goodness… my heart can barely take it."

The rescuer doesn't want to imagine what could have happened if the man hadn't noticed the bag and acted immediately.

He had fetched a cage from home and put the dog and her babies in it before contacting Hall, who set off as quickly as possible.