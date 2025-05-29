All hail Beau the Golden Retriever puppy, conquerer (and destroyer) of the sofa!

Florida - At the age of two months old, Beau the Golden Retriever dog "conquered" his owners' sofa. Take that, Napoleon! All he did was Europe or something...

Beau the dog conquered the sofa when he was only two months old. Take that, Napoleon © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@beau_goldenretriever1

Some are born with couches, and some have couches thrust upon them.

Nine months later, and the world is a different place for the now much-larger pooch.

One thing remains, however: sofa supremacy.

The corresponding video starts off as sweet as can be, showing how little baby Beau has just made it onto the sofa and is going crazy with joy.

The dog keeps running back and forth on the piece of furniture, and while some of the cushions fall to the floor, the playful pup is having the time of his life.

Nothing can stop Beau, who is already making his first valiant attempts at barking.

It's clear to see that the little guy fancies himself the king of the sofa – and how!

The video then cuts to the fully grown and much larger Golden Retriever, who romps around the sofa as if he were still a puppy.

As a result, the cushions can be seen flying around, and the seating area is in total chaos.

What can we say? Absolute couch power corrupts absolutely.