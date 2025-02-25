Animal rescuers win the trust of trembling stray dog in heartwarming video
Odessa, Ukraine - Animal rights activist Olena responded to a call for help from a woman who was worried about a stray dog. Here's how the Love Furry Friends advocate won over the wary pup!
In the YouTube video, Olena and the woman make contact with the shiny black dog.
The poor pooch lies shivering under a tree, not trusting the women at first.
But the cold is obviously getting to her, and as the animal rights activist approaches her further, all of a sudden everything stops.
Lyly, as Olena calls her, welcomes her with a touching gesture.
The dog rolls onto her back so that Olena can stroke her belly, and the animal rights activist's heart melts immediately.
She smiles lovingly at Lyly as she strokes her belly.
But of course this is just the beginning, since the lonely four-legged friend needs help and has to be examined by a vet.
YouTube video of the Love Furry Friends shows touching dog rescue story
The woman who had called the Love Furry Friends tearfully says goodbye as Lyly sits in Olena's car.
Then it's straight over to the vet for the dog!
It quickly becomes clear that she is doing well given the circumstances, and Lyly is given her vaccinations, dewormed, and neutered.
This last step is desperately needed, as the one-year-old animal is currently in heat.
Lyly was allowed to come home with the Love Furry Friend straight after the vet visit.
At the shelter, she initially proves to be shy – but after a while, she thaws out and plays with the other dogs.
Lyly's future is currently uncertain, but the Love Furry Friends hope to be able to find her a new home soon.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel