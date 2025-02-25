Animal rescuers win the trust of trembling stray dog in heartwarming video

Odessa, Ukraine - Animal rights activist Olena responded to a call for help from a woman who was worried about a stray dog . Here's how the Love Furry Friends advocate won over the wary pup!

In the YouTube video, Olena and the woman make contact with the shiny black dog.

The poor pooch lies shivering under a tree, not trusting the women at first.

But the cold is obviously getting to her, and as the animal rights activist approaches her further, all of a sudden everything stops.

Lyly, as Olena calls her, welcomes her with a touching gesture.

The dog rolls onto her back so that Olena can stroke her belly, and the animal rights activist's heart melts immediately.

She smiles lovingly at Lyly as she strokes her belly.

But of course this is just the beginning, since the lonely four-legged friend needs help and has to be examined by a vet.