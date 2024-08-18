Australian Shepherd and golden retriever puppy mix leaves TikTok in awe!

Tennessee - This dog is causing quite the stir! A golden retriever and Australian Shepherd mix named Goose has TikTokers in awe over his adorably unusual looks.

Goose's father (l.) is a purebred Australian Shepherd, while his mother is a purebred Golden Retriever (file photo). © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brandyclark089, 123RF/infosam

In the hit viral video, owner Brandy Clark of Tennessee asks viewers if they've ever seen a mix of the two breeds.

Then, she introduces her precious pup!

Goose, who is now over a year old, has a head that is very reminiscent of a golden retriever in shape, but his coat makes it clear that he's also got some Aussie genes, as the pup bears a coat with gray, white, and black patches.

In the caption, the owner added, "So many people say 'He's so wild looking.' We think he is perfect!"

She went on to explain his parentage, writing, "Mom is full blooded Golden Retriever, Dad is Full Blooded Blue Merle Australian Shepherd-standard size."

Another clip reveals Goose's dad, who, funnily enough, is called Moose! His mom, named Marley, is also shown in a brief photo.

So, what can owners expect from this unusual breed mix?