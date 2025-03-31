Baby and Great Dane puppy grow up together in heartwarming video
In less than a minute, a viral video managed to sum up the first year together for Millie the Great Dane puppy and her human brother, little Noah.
The Great Dane and the adorable toddler have gone ultra viral – and it's easy to see why!
While Millie herself still looks tiny compared to the three-year-old boy in the first scene, things are very different by the end of the moving clip.
The growing size difference between the two BFFs doesn't seem to bother either Noah or Millie in the slightest, and TikTok users can't get enough.
In a recent interview with Newsweek, Noah's mother, Chloe Talbert, gushed about how her son and the Great Dane are together all day long.
"Millie is still a puppy and very playful, so their energy aligns most of the time," she explained.
But will the size difference eventually become a problem for the mismatched friends?
Mom Chloe opens up about her son's bond with Great Danes
"Millie is my second Great Dane, and they live up to their name as gentle giants," Chloe explained.
"Just as every dog owner should, I've trained my Danes to be well behaved and good with kids. It has also been equally important to teach Noah how to love and respect dogs too."
The unlikely duo's mutual respect is obvious from the video, even when Millie has far outgrown her little pal!
"I think it's so special that Noah gets to grow up alongside two Great Danes and I love sharing those moments with my followers," Chloe said.
And it seems their fans agree, as the video of Noah Millie has been viewed over 800,000 times!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@the_oakie_dokie