Baby and Great Dane puppy grow up together in heartwarming video

In less than a minute, a viral video managed to sum up the first year together for Millie the Great Dane puppy and her human brother, little Noah.

Noah and Millie have been one heart and one soul since day one. © Screenshot/TikTok/@the_oakie_dokie

The Great Dane and the adorable toddler have gone ultra viral – and it's easy to see why!

While Millie herself still looks tiny compared to the three-year-old boy in the first scene, things are very different by the end of the moving clip.

The growing size difference between the two BFFs doesn't seem to bother either Noah or Millie in the slightest, and TikTok users can't get enough.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Noah's mother, Chloe Talbert, gushed about how her son and the Great Dane are together all day long.

"Millie is still a puppy and very playful, so their energy aligns most of the time," she explained.

But will the size difference eventually become a problem for the mismatched friends?