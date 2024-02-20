Baby and puppy's adorable bond has the internet swooning!

Cleveland, Ohio - The connection between this baby and her new puppy dog has the internet saying aww! These two little ones bonded instantly, as a super sweet video of their first encounter shows.

This baby and puppy are going to be best friends, and their connection has the internet swooning. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/michaelmealeyhair

When Harper Dee Mealey was born on August 21, 2023, her parents, Michael and Ash, had no idea she would break the internet.

Even though Harper is the Mealeys' sixth child, the Cleveland couple decided they weren't done with babies. Just a few months after her birth, they decided to make a furry addition to their family.

They got an adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy and named the tiny dog Bailey!

Michael captured the baby's first interaction with the puppy on camera and shared it on TikTok and Instagram. The connection between these two little ones is undeniable.

As the sweet video shows, Harper and Bailey were meant to be each other's buddies. The puppy climbed right into the baby's lap for cuddles!