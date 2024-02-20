Baby and puppy's adorable bond has the internet swooning!
Cleveland, Ohio - The connection between this baby and her new puppy dog has the internet saying aww! These two little ones bonded instantly, as a super sweet video of their first encounter shows.
When Harper Dee Mealey was born on August 21, 2023, her parents, Michael and Ash, had no idea she would break the internet.
Even though Harper is the Mealeys' sixth child, the Cleveland couple decided they weren't done with babies. Just a few months after her birth, they decided to make a furry addition to their family.
They got an adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy and named the tiny dog Bailey!
Michael captured the baby's first interaction with the puppy on camera and shared it on TikTok and Instagram. The connection between these two little ones is undeniable.
As the sweet video shows, Harper and Bailey were meant to be each other's buddies. The puppy climbed right into the baby's lap for cuddles!
These two little ones have a real connection
As the adorable TikTok video shows, the little spaniel knew that the baby was its human. The little dog jumped right into the baby's lap and cuddled up!
It's also clear that Harper liked the tiny ball of fur. The baby repeatedly runs her little fingers through the pup's fur.
The clip is too sweet and quickly wowed the internet. It boasts over 15 million views on TikTok.
Harper's dad, Michael, didn't expect the cute video to get so much attention.
On Valentine's Day, the video had over a million views. He shared the news on Instagram, gushing, "The letter of the day is V .. V is for Valentine and also for VIRAL !! Damn in just over 24 hours on TikTok."
The connection between these animals is super sweet – and growing, as a follow-up TikTok shows.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/michaelmealeyhair