Baby wants dog bestie to protect her from vacuum in adorable clip!

Virginia - This mama filmed the sweet moment when her child took refuge in the dog bed of their giant Doberman because of the loud noise of the vacuum cleaner!

Tina Meeks discovered her young daughter hiding out on the dog bed directly behind the couch next to her dog bestie Cinnamon. © Screenshot/Instagram/@herlifesparkles

Tina Meeks was cleaning her house recently, but the loud noise of the vacuum cleaner drove her baby away.

Her daughter Mila hadn't left the room, however, but was just looking for a cozy spot with her doggy bestie out of harm's way.

Tina discovered the kiddo hiding out on the dog bed directly behind the couch next to her four-legged friend Cinnamon.

The little one probably thought she had taken a seat on a miniature sofa as she cuddled up there next to her beloved pup.

"Mila & her fur bestie... two peas in a pod," the woman captioned the adorable video.

Although "Dobes get such a bad rap with the way they're portrayed in tv shows and film," the pet owner pointed out that Cinnamon the Doberman was a "gentle (goofy) giant!"