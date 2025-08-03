Back it up, pup! Golden Retriever reacts to rap song as TikTok can't stop laughing

Arlington, Virginia - Ellie is a well-behaved dog , and the Golden Retriever not only listens to her owner's commands – she also listens to ones from the radio!

The dog Ellie no longer understood the world - where did all these commands come from? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

When TikTiker Kevin recently turned on some music in the family home, he suddenly noticed that his four-legged friend kept sliding across the floor during a particular song.

He looked at Ellie in amazement for a while – and soon realized what was going on: The song Get Low by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz was playing over the speakers, and in it the artist kept rapping "back, back, back it up."

Ellie knew what to do.

It appeared to be a very clear command for the pup. Whenever the word "back" is sung in the song, she backs away. Kevin, who is sitting next to her, can't help but laugh out loud.

He has since shared a video of the hilarious moment on TikTok, delighting countless users.

Within a few days of it's posting, the clip had already been viewed more than ten million times, and the comments section has been flooded with laughing emojis.