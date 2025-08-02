Cheeky "pros and cons" list for dog has viewers in stitches: "God forbid he has hobbies"

New York - Golden Retriever Benny is just about the perfect dog – if it weren't for this one unfortunate little quirk of his...

"Walks off leash, gentle with kids, loves to cuddle, makes everyone laugh," his owners rave about the furry friend in a TikTok video shared last month.

They even share a clip of Benny sitting in a meadow and beaming contentedly at the camera to prove their point.

It all sounds pretty perfect, but there's a huge catch with the four-legged friend – and Benny's favorite people don't want to keep it from their followers!

In a second clip, the furry friend no longer looks so loving and well-behaved.

Instead, the cheeky dog grins mischievously into the camera, biting his upper lip. His owner writes about this curious sight: "Eats socks."

"Pros outweigh the cons?" reads the post's cheeky caption.

The first thing commenters glommed onto was the pup's hilarious facial expression at the end of the video, a look he often shows off in other channel videos.

"He just needs a lil fiber," wrote one commenter as another said, "God forbid he has hobbies."