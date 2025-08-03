Woman comes home to find her dog locked in a cage – what happened?

When this pet owner came home, she found her dog locked in a caged crate. What happened?

The little dog was locked up while his owner was at work. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@honeypdope

In a video on her TikTok page @honeypdope, the dog mom detailed the story of her suddenly locked-up pet.

The woman had come home from work without receiving her usual greeting from her dog, so she immediately went looking for him.

As it turned out, her roommate had locked the little four-legged friend in the crate with a note.

"CRIME: Getting riled up by a noise no one else can hear and peeing on the carpet," the note read.

Giggling, the owner asks her pet, "Did you do that?"

In response, the pup hangs his head and lowers his ears – as if admitting his guilt!

"Now I gotta bail him out," the woman joked in the caption.

"Not the roommate being the judge and passing the sentence," one user joked in the comments.

Though the dog owner found the humor in the situation, some TikTokers questioned whether the crate was too harsh a punishment for the animal.