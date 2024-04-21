Beagle puppies abandoned in dumpster shock TikTok users

Raleigh, North Carolina - A litter of beagle puppies was found in a dumpster. The poor baby dogs barely had any fur and were covered with sores!

A litter of beagle puppies was found abandoned in a dumpster in rural Virginia. The whole litter was in horrible shape, but thankfully, they're now on the mend. © Screenshot/TikTok/@tribeagles

Thankfully, Beagle puppies Sky, Sweetie, Zuma, and Rocky are now safe at Triangle Beagle Rescue in North Carolina.

Leann Tenbusch from the dedicated beagle rescue organization told Newsweek that they named the pups after Paw Patrol characters because they "wanted to name them something cute and innocent to help give them a fresh start at their new rescued life."

The pups were in bad shape when they were found in a dumpster in rural Virginia.

As a TikTok clip posted by Triangle Beagle Rescue shows, the little dogs were covered in sores and had bitten and scratched most of their fur off. One pup has cloudy eyes and could very well be blind.

Users were shocked by the shape they were in.

"I don't understand how anyone could do this to those sweet babies," one commenter wrote, while another said, "Can't wait to see the recovery."

These little beagles are fortunate to have been rescued, as without help, they may not have survived.