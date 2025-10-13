Beloved dog goes missing for 10 years – then his owner gets some incredible news!
Chicago, Illinois - Edmon Lighthall from Chicago has experienced the impossible! After ten years of uncertainty, his missing dog named Peter was finally found.
The four-legged friend disappeared from the family's backyard without a trace in 2015, but the 51-year-old never gave up hope.
"I just felt deeply, a lot, for a long time, that we were inseparable in some way, and somehow this worked out," he told ABC News.
Then, on September 22, he got the incredible news: an animal chip company contacted him by text message to let him know that Peter's microchip had been scanned!
The dog was found on a road in Hammond, about 45 minutes away.
The next day, Ed drove straight out – and when he saw Peter, it was clear that his old friend had not forgotten him.
"It was absolutely unbelievable. I saw Pete. He came out, he greeted me, and it was almost immediate. I felt like he recognized me immediately," Ed recalled.
He later shared the moment in a TikTok video, which has since gone viral.
Dog owner welcomes Peter home with a special party!
The returned family member is now about 14 or 15 years old, a little slower, but still the same happy guy!
To celebrate the incredible reunion, a "welcome home party" was organized in the park with family and friends.
"We went to the park, we did a picnic, we introduced him to his sister [dog] and a couple of other pooches from different family and friends," Ed said. "It was just a great experience."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Hammond Animal Control