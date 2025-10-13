Beloved dog goes missing for 10 years – then his owner gets some incredible news!

Chicago, Illinois - Edmon Lighthall from Chicago has experienced the impossible! After ten years of uncertainty, his missing dog named Peter was finally found.

Peter the dog is now about 14 or 15 years old. © Screenshot/Facebook/Hammond Animal Control

The four-legged friend disappeared from the family's backyard without a trace in 2015, but the 51-year-old never gave up hope.

"I just felt deeply, a lot, for a long time, that we were inseparable in some way, and somehow this worked out," he told ABC News.

Then, on September 22, he got the incredible news: an animal chip company contacted him by text message to let him know that Peter's microchip had been scanned!

The dog was found on a road in Hammond, about 45 minutes away.

The next day, Ed drove straight out – and when he saw Peter, it was clear that his old friend had not forgotten him.

"It was absolutely unbelievable. I saw Pete. He came out, he greeted me, and it was almost immediate. I felt like he recognized me immediately," Ed recalled.

He later shared the moment in a TikTok video, which has since gone viral.