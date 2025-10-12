Clever dog learns how to work the car windows – and he's using his new powers for evil

What a cheeky little dog ! Frankie the adorably mischievous Dachshund has learned a new trick, and it's causing a lot of chaos.

The headstrong dog has figured out how to operate the car's electric windows!

According to a viral video, the pup "knows how to put the window down so he waits for someone to walk over and has his paw menacingly on the window button.. waiting to bark at them."

Sure enough, the clip shows Frankie excitedly pawing at the window button, ready to bark immediately as usual – but nothing happens.

Alas, for some reason, the window doesn't open this time.

In an interview with Newsweek, Frankie's owner Kristina confirmed that she had started using child locks to keep her dog from practicing his nasty window habit.

The little troublemaker finally has no choice but to behave!

"You can literally see him preparing," reads the clip's caption.

"They use their intelligence for mischief I swear," wrote one commenter as another said, "I mean they are hunters."