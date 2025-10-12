Dog has big feelings about waiting for dinnertime in viral clip: "It's 6 somewhere on earth tho"

Netherlands - Patience has never been Bearson the dog 's strong point, as the Golden Retriever proves once again in a new viral clip .

In it, his owner films him sitting on the floor in front of the couch with pleading eyes.

The reason for his extremely calculated canine gaze? The four-legged friend is hungry.

However, there is a small problem: food is only served at 6 PM sharp, but it is only 5:27 PM at the time of the clip.

When his owner points this out, Bearson hangs his head and rests it disappointedly on the young woman's leg.

He then sadly leaves the room – but only for a few minutes.

Shortly afterwards, he comes running back in with renewed hope on his face. But there is still no food for him. "Now it's 5:29," smiles his owner. "31 more minutes. See you in 30!"