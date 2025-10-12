Dog has big feelings about waiting for dinnertime in viral clip: "It's 6 somewhere on earth tho"
Netherlands - Patience has never been Bearson the dog's strong point, as the Golden Retriever proves once again in a new viral clip.
In it, his owner films him sitting on the floor in front of the couch with pleading eyes.
The reason for his extremely calculated canine gaze? The four-legged friend is hungry.
However, there is a small problem: food is only served at 6 PM sharp, but it is only 5:27 PM at the time of the clip.
When his owner points this out, Bearson hangs his head and rests it disappointedly on the young woman's leg.
He then sadly leaves the room – but only for a few minutes.
Shortly afterwards, he comes running back in with renewed hope on his face. But there is still no food for him. "Now it's 5:29," smiles his owner. "31 more minutes. See you in 30!"
Commenters have sympathy for Bearson the dog's plight
Bearson is quite unimpressed, however, and only a few minutes later – at 5:34 PM – he dares to try again.
But despite his begging look, his owner remains firm and just shakes her head.
"You're not getting an early dinner," she explains to the furry friend in an amused voice.
The Goldie reacts dejectedly. He narrows his eyes, hangs his head again, and finally trots out of sight of his favorite human.
"bearson is back at it... I can't with him," jokes the young woman in the caption of the viral clip, and commenters are flooding in to defend the eager pup.
"It's 6 somewhere on earth tho," wrote one user as another claimed, "I think it was 6 the clock was wrong."
"Oh the drama," added a third as one more user joked that, according to the dog's logic, "You're still 2 hours late."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bearsonberry