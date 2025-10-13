Golden retriever reacts in the same adorable way every time he sees a deer!

Los Angeles, California - There are few things golden retriever Duke loves more than long walks with his favorite humans. He has recently acquired a new quirk, and it always makes his owners smile!

The Golden Retriever loves to watch deer on his walks. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thegoldenpupduke

In a video uploaded to TikTok by his owner, the four-legged friend can be seen wagging his tail as he strolls across a lawn until he suddenly sees something.

Without further ado, the dog stops, sits down on the ground, and looks in a certain direction.

His owners don't even have to look up to know what he's spotted, as they're already far too familiar with his latest curious habit!

For some time now, Duke has reacted in the same way whenever he comes across a deer: he stops enthusiastically, sits down, and looks at it with wide eyes.

His human shared several clips of her pet's "polite" habit, and the video has gone viral with more than 875,000 views!

Viewers couldn't get enough of the video, with one user writing, "Such a distinguished gentleman."