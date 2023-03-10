Bernese mountain dog pulls a fast one on its owners, but they're here for the love!

New York, New York - Two dog owners were tricked by their Bernese mountain dog Bernie after they brought the puppy home, and his personality completely shifted!

By the time Bernie the dog arrived at his new home, his personality totally flipped! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/bigcitybernie

In a TikTok clip that is of course anything but serious, the dog's owner Amber Steuernol and her partner kick things off by sarcastically complaining about Bernie's tricks.

At the beginning of the curious clip, the on-screen text reads, "the story of how I tricked my parents." Then, Bernie guides viewers through his biggest secret yet: pretending to be a chill dog when he, in fact, had no chill.

In the vid, a voice-over pretending to be Bernie says that while his owners initially were interested in a different dog, Bernie caught their eyes.

"When they saw me, they fell in love with how calm I was and gentle with the little kids," the dog says.

"I should've gotten an Oscar award for that performance," Bernie adds.

Then, the TikTok shifts to several scenes where Bernie the Bernese mountain dog is seen doing dirty deeds, like chewing up pants and socks, tugging at blankets, and even breaking his owner's cell phone!

Over 450,000 users have viewed the hilarious video since it was posted, but Newsweek wanted to know more.