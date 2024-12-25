Golden Retriever dog is gifted his own mini-me puppy on Christmas!

Cheshire, UK - As far as Christmas gifts for dogs go, this one must be one of the best... Golden Retriever Wallace got his own little puppy doppelganger !

Wallace the dog got a very special present for Christmas: a puppy! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wallaceisgolden

Dog owner Alma (22) filmed the heartwarming moment she introduced her pooch to his new sibling Pippa for the first time.

She shared the adorable video on her TikTok account @wallaceisgolden and it immediately went viral.

The clip shows Pippa sitting in a cardboard box under the family's Christmas tree.

She quickly hops out and begins exploring her new home in Cheshire, UK.

Then Wallace approaches her.

As soon as the two of them discover each other, the feelings of joy are mutual.

Wallace starts wagging his tail furiously and Pippa bounces around him in circles – it's clear from the start that the two will be the best of friends.

"Best Christmas present ever," is the caption Alma picked for the video of her canine companions, a description that Wallace seems to agree with wholeheartedly!