Big dog meets tiny puppy and hilarity ensues in viral video

Netherlands - Elephants being afraid of mice is a bit of an urban legend, but one viral dog video shows that tiny creatures can indeed get the hearts of gentle giants racing!

This big dog's reaction to the new puppy has millions laughing. © Bildmontage: Screenshot/TikTok/moostheberner (3)

A TikToker from the Netherlands was worried that her new golden retriever puppy might be scared of her 130-pound Bernese mountain dog.

Thankfully, the camera was out for their first interaction and the resulting TikTok quickly became a viral hit.

It shows the humongous, fully-grown Bernese mountain dog Moos meeting the new family puppy, a golden retriever named Boet.

Per the clip's caption, Moos weighs over 130 pounds, so the concern was understandable. But as soon as Boet gets plopped next to the huge hound, the scene turns into a hilarious romp.

The tiny pup's irrepressible energy seems to panic the more docile Moos, who soon finds himself chased around the backyard by his new canine companion.