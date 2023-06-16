Big dog meets tiny puppy and hilarity ensues in viral video
Netherlands - Elephants being afraid of mice is a bit of an urban legend, but one viral dog video shows that tiny creatures can indeed get the hearts of gentle giants racing!
A TikToker from the Netherlands was worried that her new golden retriever puppy might be scared of her 130-pound Bernese mountain dog.
Thankfully, the camera was out for their first interaction and the resulting TikTok quickly became a viral hit.
It shows the humongous, fully-grown Bernese mountain dog Moos meeting the new family puppy, a golden retriever named Boet.
Per the clip's caption, Moos weighs over 130 pounds, so the concern was understandable. But as soon as Boet gets plopped next to the huge hound, the scene turns into a hilarious romp.
The tiny pup's irrepressible energy seems to panic the more docile Moos, who soon finds himself chased around the backyard by his new canine companion.
Dog duo eventually become friends – kind of!
"What is this," "It's following me," "Mom, help," and "Go away" are just some of the plausible thoughts that Moos' owner ascribes to him in the captions.
The adorable clip boasts more than 20 million views and thousands of elated comments.
Since it was taken, the two have gotten to know each other a lot better and Boet has become a teenager.
Moos is no longer afraid of his little blonde buddy, with many other TikToks showing the dog duo at play. Their
Still, as their joint TikTok account's bio says, they're "not best friends yet."
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Screenshot/TikTok/moostheberner (3)