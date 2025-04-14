Bizarre giant Dachshund tags along for wiener dog outing in hysterical video!

Two cute little Dachshund dogs recently had an unexpected companion on one of their daily walks!

The owner of the dogs has been uploading videos of herself and her Dachshunds to her TikTok page for more than five years, but until recently, virtually nobody was looking at clips of the self-proclaimed "Ween Mom."

That all changed around a month ago when she uploaded a hilarious recording of her doggies and the video quickly went viral!

It shows the two Dachshunds out for a leisurely walk around the neighborhood with their owner.

But something about the scene was off – the two pups' leashes were being held by a very large inflatable Dachshund!

Note: their human mama was presumably housed inside the giant costume to make sure her pups were safe and sound by her side.

Accompanied by appropriate music, the comical threesome roams the street.

"We take neighborhood watch very seriously," the dogs' owner jokingly captioned her video.