Black dogs are being overlooked because they aren't Instagrammable
Dogs with black coats don't have it easy. These animals are less likely to get adopted, but it's not just because some people think they're bad luck. Their coat color makes them less photogenic, and that's a problem!
It's not always easy for black dogs and cats to find forever homes, but it's not because people think they're bad luck.
Animals boasting black fur or feathers have long been associated with bad luck or considered ill omens. In fairy tales, witches' animal companions are almost always black, and these familiars tend to be dangerous beings.
Despite the fact that these old wives' tales and superstitions are mostly a thing of the past, cats and dogs with dark coats tend to get passed over for adoption, according to a report in the animal magazine PETBOOK.
Though the color of an animal's coat has no bearing on its personality, it may affect its chances of finding a forever home.
Black Dog Syndrome might be to blame
A 2002 study published in the Journal of Applied Animal Welfare Science found that having a black coat negatively influenced adoption rates for both dogs and cats.
This problem became known as Black Dog Syndrome. Though cats are also effected by this buyer's bias, black cats are considered lucky by some cultures. In Japan, for example, statues of black cats waving are considered good luck.
However, experts are divided on whether this syndrome actually exists and subsequent studies have signaled that this may not happen everywhere, as pet experts at Spruce Pets explain.
Black dogs don't always look great on Instagram
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), appearance is important. More than 27% of participants said it was the most significant factor when choosing their dog. Only 23% of cat adopters said it was the most important factor.
Cats and dogs with black fur are notoriously harder to photograph. That also may make it more difficult for shelters to advertise these shadow-colored fur babies.
What's more, potential owners might be less interested in adopting a black cat or dog if they want to share pics of their pet on Instagram.
