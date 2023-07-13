Black dogs are being overlooked because they aren't Instagrammable

Dogs with black coats don't have it easy. These animals are less likely to get adopted, but it's not just because some people think they're bad luck. Their coat color makes them less photogenic, and that's a problem!

It's not always easy for black dogs and cats to find forever homes, but it's not because people think their bad luck. © 123RF/dimedrol68

Animals boasting black fur or feathers have long been associated with bad luck or considered ill omens. In fairy tales, witches' animal companions are almost always black, and these familiars tend to be dangerous beings.

Despite the fact that these old wives' tales and superstitions are mostly a thing of the past, cats and dogs with dark coats tend to get passed over for adoption, according to a report in the animal magazine PETBOOK.

Though the color of an animal's coat has no bearing on its personality, it may affect its chances of finding a forever home.