Can dogs understand us? New study sheds light on canine intelligence

Washington DC - Do dogs really understand the words we say to them, or are they just responding to tone and context clues? This is a question that has long perplexed owners, but new scientific research might have some answers.

A new brain wave study published Friday in Current Biology suggests that hearing the names of their favorite toys actually activates dogs' memories of those objects.

"It definitely shows us that it's not human-unique to have this type of referential understanding," study author Lilla Magyari of the Eotvos Lorand University in Hungary told AFP, explaining that researchers have been skeptical up to this point.



With a couple of famous exceptions, dogs have fared poorly on lab tests requiring them to fetch objects after hearing their names, and many experts have argued it isn't so much what we say but rather how and when we say things that pique our pooches' interest.

Yelling, "Go get the stick!" and having a dog successfully bring the object back doesn't conclusively prove they know what the word "stick" means, for example.

Even scientists who concede that dogs do pay attention to our speech have said that, rather than really understanding what words stand for, they are reacting to particular sounds with a learned behavior.