Cat and dog become BFFs and thrill millions on TikTok

Getting both a cat and a dog at the same time can be a terrible idea. TikTok user Sarah Goldman dared to do it anyway. Luckily, her pets became best friends, and a cute TikTok clip of the two animals bonding has thrilled millions.

This fluffy cat and dog duo thrills millions with their cuteness on TikTok. © collage: screenshot/TikTok/finn_the_aussie2

Sarah decided to get a puppy and a kitten at basically the same time.

She brought home an Australian shepherd named Finn in June 2022 and a kitten named Eevee a few months later. Luckily for this animal lover, these two got along almost immediately.

Sarah shared clips of her two fluffy fur babies getting to know each other in a now viral TikTok clip. In them, the two fur babies, play, eat, and wrestle each other adorably.

In the caption, Sarah wrote: "One of the best decisions of my life."

The clip quickly became a viral hit. It's racked up almost 13 million views since the end of March.