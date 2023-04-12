Cat and dog become BFFs and thrill millions on TikTok
Getting both a cat and a dog at the same time can be a terrible idea. TikTok user Sarah Goldman dared to do it anyway. Luckily, her pets became best friends, and a cute TikTok clip of the two animals bonding has thrilled millions.
Sarah decided to get a puppy and a kitten at basically the same time.
She brought home an Australian shepherd named Finn in June 2022 and a kitten named Eevee a few months later. Luckily for this animal lover, these two got along almost immediately.
Sarah shared clips of her two fluffy fur babies getting to know each other in a now viral TikTok clip. In them, the two fur babies, play, eat, and wrestle each other adorably.
In the caption, Sarah wrote: "One of the best decisions of my life."
The clip quickly became a viral hit. It's racked up almost 13 million views since the end of March.
This fluffy duo is melting hearts
Sarah Goldman told Newsweek that this viral clip and others show her" cat and dog getting used to each other over the previous months, and soon becoming friends."
She's been thrilled by the positive reaction the TikToks have gotten.
"Since posting the videos, I've felt excited and surprised by how much they blew up – but then again, I am also very aware of just how cute they are together."
Finn and Eevee really are an adorable cat and dog duo. What makes them even more special is that their coat coloring and fluffiness is similar, which is why their owner likes to call them twins.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/TikTok/finn_the_aussie2