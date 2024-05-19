Cat and dog's precious bestie bedtime ritual melts hearts on TikTok

Florida - Tiger the dog was six years old when she got a little kitty sister named Akaiba, and their unique bond has gone viral on TikTok.

© Screenshot/TikTok/@jtwohawks

Ever since Tiger met Akaiba, it was love at first sight.

"Tiger was instantly obsessed with her!" the animal siblings' owner Jean TwoHawks Munn told The Dodo.

"They were best friends right from the start."

Jean also revealed to The Dodo that her pets' bond is still going strong some eight years later!



The dog and cat's special relationship can be seen in a viral TikTok video captioned, "They are the sweetest pair."

The on-screen text for the clip reads, "My 14 year old dog demands a bath from my cat every evening."

Apparently, the two have been doing this little bedtime ritual since Akaiba was a kitten – but Tiger used to be the one to give the cat a bath!

"Tiger groomed Akaiba a lot as a kitten, and as soon as Akaiba grew up a little bit, she started returning the favor," the pet owner said.

"They’ve been grooming each other for a long time!"