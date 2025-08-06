Cat helps dog sibling with arthritis to play fetch again in adorable video

Six-year-old Australian Cattle Dog Blue suffers from severe arthritis. Fortunately, the pooch has a clever and helpful cat companion by his side to help make life a little easier!

Blue the dog can only move to a limited extent, but his animal companion Mr. Darcy makes his life easier. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@blue.the.bluey

"He's slowly been declining and is not able to enjoy the things he used to as much," Blue's owner told Newsweek.

At the vet, her dog was diagnosed with arthritis – a joint condition that restricts movement and causes severe pain.

To help her pet, the woman recently took in a foster cat, and after just a few days, the plan proved successful.

The black and white tomcat Mr. Darcy adapted to Blue's health situation surprisingly quickly, and he now helps the ailing pooch wherever he can.

In a viral video, Blue's owner showed the great relationship between the dog and cat.

In the clip, the dog mom throws a ball across the kitchen into another room.

Mr. Darcy immediately knows what his job is and excitedly runs after the ball to stop it. Then it's Blue's turn, who still manages to bring the ball back despite his arthritis.