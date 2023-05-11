Cats show puppy pal how to adorably master a man-made obstacle course!

Life as a cat or dog is understandably different from that of humans in many ways, and two kittens are showing their puppy friend how to get around life's man-made obstacles.

There's nothing like cats showing their canine companion the way through a tricky obstacle in the house! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@captains_adventure

As a domesticated animal, there are several things your pet encounters throughout the day that may not be challenging to you, but will certainly trip your feline or canine companion up.

In a video posted by captains_adventure on Instagram, a golden retriever is seen sitting in front of a man-made obstacle course of sorts featuring various household items.

As the dog patiently sits and stares at the items before him, which are successfully stopping him from walking down the hallway, one of its feline friends steps up to take on the day's minefield challenge before another cuddly cat appears to follow suit.

As the cats continue to walk through the tricky situation with ease, the sweet pup gains enough confidence to try its paw at mastering the obstacle course.

The pup proceeds to patiently step over each item, seemingly surprised that its body didn't knock anything over.

Once the golden retriever makes it to the other side of the minefield, the doggo walks away with pride in its heart.