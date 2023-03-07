Cat's Zen-like patience in dealing with disruptive dog makes TikTok roar with laughter
Kitchener, Canada - Olive the cat used to be her owner's one and only fur baby. But then Olive got a housemate, a dog named Widget, and all that peace and quiet went straight into the litter tray, as a hilarious TikTok shows!
Carly Thomas (27) posted the hysterical clip of her pets with the wry caption, "Olive says wouldn't it be nice if she was an only child again."
One look at the video will give you a sense of just how accurate that sentiment is. The calm calico cat somehow suffers through constant harassment with stoical resolve.
In the video, the two-year-old pooch nudges poor Olive with his muzzle, over and over again. The frustrated feline endures the full body rocking while looking straight into camera, with a resigned expression on her face.
Oliver not be a fan of the dog, but TikTok users are definitely here for the duo. The clip boasts more than five million views and almost a million likes!
This cat is clearly just trying to go with the flow
"A lot of people think that Olive and Widget never get along because of the videos I post, " Olive and Widget's owner Carly told Newsweek. "But you can often find them curled up on the couch together, napping in the sun," she added.
The proud pet mama said that the animals' relationship is like that of siblings: full of love and hate.
"Olive wasn't too happy when we first brought Widget home at eight weeks, but she warmed up to him quickly. Sometimes, she wants to be chased by Widget as a game. She is like the older sister, and he is an annoying little brother."
Carly's TikTok clips of her two fur babies are hysterical and show off the animals striking different personalities. Widget is one heck of a persistently annoying little brother, and Olive is as cool as a cucumber.
In another viral clip, Widget literally tries to munch Olive's head, but not even that provocation can get the cat out of her Zen-like state.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/widget.mas