Cat's Zen-like patience in dealing with disruptive dog makes TikTok roar with laughter

Kitchener, Canada - Olive the cat used to be her owner's one and only fur baby. But then Olive got a housemate, a dog named Widget, and all that peace and quiet went straight into the litter tray, as a hilarious TikTok shows!

This is Carly Thomas' dynamic pet duo: a cat named Olive and dog named Widget. © Screenshot/TikTok/widget.mas

Carly Thomas (27) posted the hysterical clip of her pets with the wry caption, "Olive says wouldn't it be nice if she was an only child again."

One look at the video will give you a sense of just how accurate that sentiment is. The calm calico cat somehow suffers through constant harassment with stoical resolve.

In the video, the two-year-old pooch nudges poor Olive with his muzzle, over and over again. The frustrated feline endures the full body rocking while looking straight into camera, with a resigned expression on her face.

Oliver not be a fan of the dog, but TikTok users are definitely here for the duo. The clip boasts more than five million views and almost a million likes!