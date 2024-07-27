Chihuahua caught playing with some unlikely animal friends!

The owner of a particularly friendly Chihuahua dog shared a TikTok showing how her little four-legged friend found some extraordinary new playmates .

A now-viral video sees two-year-old dog Squeeze playing happily with three raccoon babies.

The new buddies can be seen jumping around together and clearly seem to be having a lot of fun!

"She's the happiest dog I've ever met, she loves all people and animals," Squeeze's owner, Jules, told Newsweek.

Despite the animals' sweet encounter, experts warn against pets playing with raccoons as wild animals are not always so friendly to dogs, and this can lead to injury. It's also important to note that raccoons can also carry diseases such as rabies.

Fortunately, everything went okay with Jules and her doggo Squeeze – and over three million people have already enjoyed the heartwarming footage!

