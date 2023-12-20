Chihuahua chase paralyzes New York highway in viral dog rescue

New York, New York - A frightened little dog named Bean caused a series of near collisions on a New York highway last week when he ran out into the road in a panic. Viral video of Bean's misadventure showed drivers running after the runaway Chihuahua!

In a dashcam video recorded by driver Katie Montello, Bean can be seen sprinting and weaving between lanes of traffic.



The tiny pup desperately tries to escape the fast-moving cars. Some drivers even got out of their vehicles and tried to grab the slippery little guy to no avail!

Bean was finally caught after one dedicated woman got out of her car and chased the doggo on foot for around half a mile, as per reports.

Meanwhile, other drivers blocked the road with their vehicles to help out the runaway rescue attempt.

The woman was eventually able to grab the nimble Chihuahua with a towel and pick him up, bringing the not-so-high-speed chase to an end.

Bean the dog was later reunited with his owner after his rescuers posted photos of him in a community Facebook group.